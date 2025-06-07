Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle on modern NBA, Nembhard’s impact, and guarding SGA in Finals matchup

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle highlights Andrew Nembhard’s defense and the challenge of guarding MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ahead of NBA Finals Game 2.

By: Graham Dowers

-

As the Indiana Pacers prepare for Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, head coach Rick Carlisle focuses on the evolution of the modern game, the challenges posed by Sai Gilgeous-Alexander, and how their focus paid off for Game 1.

"Speed, skill. I think the skill aspect is the thing that's the most compelling part of the game, and we're getting to a point now where everybody on the floor, not a hundred percent of the five men, but all the guys, one through four, can make threes, drive it, make plays."

Carlisle also spoke to what sets Andrew Nembhard apart as a defensive player.

"This is the ultimate challenge, a guy like him who is the MVP. He's just so skilled, so quick, bigger than you think. Everybody talks about the lethal mid-range, but he makes threes easily, too. He lives at the free throw line. So there's no breaks. There's no breaks," Carlisle said. "But Drew is one of these guys that he has an equal focus on the defensive end as the offensive end, and that's -- it's a bit rare with today's players."

WATCH Carlisle's full news conference at the top of this article.

The Pacers meet up again with the Thunder for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday at Paycom Center.

