FBI investigates ransomware incident at Payne County Sheriff's Office

Thursday, June 5th 2025, 7:12 am
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is conducting a criminal investigation after the Payne County Sheriff’s Office says it experienced a ransomware attack.
The sheriff’s office says it recommends that anyone who filed a report with them before May 15 to monitor their bank accounts and change their passwords.
The sheriff says the cyberattack has had no impact on the office’s day-to-day operations.
For more information, visit the Oklahoma Department of Consumer Credit.
