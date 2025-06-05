FBI investigates ransomware incident at Payne County Sheriff's Office

Payne County Sheriff's Office targeted by ransomware attack. FBI announces investigation into incident.

By: Madelyn Fisher

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is conducting a criminal investigation after the Payne County Sheriff’s Office says it experienced a ransomware attack.

The sheriff’s office says it recommends that anyone who filed a report with them before May 15 to monitor their bank accounts and change their passwords.

The sheriff says the cyberattack has had no impact on the office’s day-to-day operations.

For more information, visit the Oklahoma Department of Consumer Credit.