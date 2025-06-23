Man accused in 2023 Norman road rage shooting returns to courtroom

A man charged with first-degree murder after a road rage shooting in Norman in 2023 will appear in court again on Monday.

Monday, June 23rd 2025, 5:08 am

By: Christian Hans


NORMAN, Okla. -

A man accused in a deadly road rage shooting in 2023 is set to return to court later on Monday.

Investigators say Mark Kottka, charged with first-degree murder, shot and killed Christian Gurrola after an altercation along Main Street in Norman.

RELATED: Man Accused Of Fatal Road Rage Shooting In Norman Arraigned

Officers say Kottka was the aggressor, while his attorneys claimed self-defense.

"Long story short, if you are trapped by someone and you are hit to the point where you think you can't get back up, you have a right to defend yourself," defense attorney Blake Lynch said.

In 2024, Kottka requested to have his charges dismissed, but a judge denied the request.

SEE ALSO: Man Charged In Deadly Norman Shooting Case On Hold, Attorney Appealing Judge's Ruling

Kottka's attorneys also argued the charges should be changed to manslaughter, but a judge denied that claim as well.

Kottka's hearing is set for 9 a.m.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 23rd, 2025

June 17th, 2025

June 16th, 2025

June 6th, 2025

Top Headlines

June 24th, 2025

June 24th, 2025

June 24th, 2025

June 24th, 2025