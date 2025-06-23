Man accused in 2023 Norman road rage shooting returns to courtroom

A man charged with first-degree murder after a road rage shooting in Norman in 2023 will appear in court again on Monday.

By: Christian Hans

Investigators say Mark Kottka, charged with first-degree murder, shot and killed Christian Gurrola after an altercation along Main Street in Norman.

Officers say Kottka was the aggressor, while his attorneys claimed self-defense.

"Long story short, if you are trapped by someone and you are hit to the point where you think you can't get back up, you have a right to defend yourself," defense attorney Blake Lynch said.

In 2024, Kottka requested to have his charges dismissed, but a judge denied the request.

Kottka's attorneys also argued the charges should be changed to manslaughter, but a judge denied that claim as well.

Kottka's hearing is set for 9 a.m.