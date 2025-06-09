How OKC Bike Club is changing young lives

OKC Bike Club is an after-school program for elementary and middle school students riding their bikes on field trips around the OKC metro.

By: Mike Glover

Seven years ago an Oklahoma City biker wanted to pass her passion on to kids, It was the birth of the OKC bike club, and the impact has been greater than anyone could have imagined.

“One of the best things is seeing the kids that come in not knowing how to ride a bike, learn how to do that and then be the leaders of the pack,” said Tacara Corley volunteer coordinator with OKC Bike Club

The OKC Bike Club is an after-school club for elementary and middle school girls and boys.

“We ride in a group, we teach communication as we’re riding, and you have to learn to work together,” said Tracy Pruitt with the OKC Bike Club.

The club is currently in seven Title-I schools, taking field trips to cool places around the city, with one condition: their means of transportation is on their bikes.

“We do a lot of field trips once we get rolling, up to 10 miles,” said Pruitt.

Adult volunteers are crucial for the program to ensure the kid’s safety.

“Everybody wants to be a ride ambassador and ride with the kids, and that is really magical, but we do have a lot of different roles,” said Corley.

The rides reinforce the idea that life isn’t just about the destination; it’s also about enjoying the journey.

“When he comes home, it’s just nonstop talking about all of the things that he got to do, everything that the coaches said, word by word, he’s telling us everything that they said, every place that they went,” said parent Nayeli Coronado.

Once they complete the program, the kids get to keep the bikes, so they must learn to take care of them.

“Oil a chain, how to add or remove a chain, I learned how to add tires, pump air into a tire,” said Bike Club participant Hector Collaco.

The lessons learned with the club are retained by the kids even outside the club

“They all yell left turn, someone in the front yells it, and then the kids all yell in the back, and then they all make a safe left turn and he actually does do that when we are out in the park,” said parent Carolyn Patrick.

“Yeah, I ride everyday with my friends and family and neighbors, and we have fun,” said Bike Club participant Timothy Patrick.

Along with more volunteers, there is an obvious need to help cover the expenses of the bike club visit www.bikeclubokc.com if you would like to support.