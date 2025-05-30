Why Oklahoma lawmakers fired the Mental Health Commissioner

The Legislature stepped in to remove the state’s top mental health official, Allie Friesen, marking the first time in 100 years such a move has been made.

By: Deanne Stein

Q: How was the Legislature able to do this if the Governor has hiring and firing power?

A: While Governor Kevin Stitt has authority over five key agencies, including the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS), lawmakers added a safeguard in 2019 that gives the Legislature oversight and the power to fire a commissioner with a two-thirds majority vote.

Q: Was the removal of Commissioner Friesen a personal decision?

A: Senator Paul Rosino stressed it wasn’t personal. “There was no pleasure taken in doing it,” he said, “we just felt the department was not moving in the right direction.”

Q: What concerns led to this decision?

A: The main concerns were financial. In April, lawmakers launched a probe after the department requested an additional $6.2 million, but a May audit revealed the actual need was over $28 million.

Q: How were state employees affected by the financial issues?

A: Some state employees struggled due to the budget shortfall, and lawmakers stepped in to ensure payroll was covered and employees were paid.

Q: Were the financial troubles a recent development?

A: No. News 9 political analyst Scott Mitchell says these issues have been building for years. He pointed out that “a lot of eyebrows were raised” when the agency spent $1 million on a Super Bowl ad before Friesen’s tenure.

Q: How did these financial problems impact the agency?

A: Mitchell explained that money troubles distracted the agency from focusing on serving people with behavioral health needs, which is its core mission.

Q: Did Commissioner Friesen have the capability to handle these challenges?

A: Senator Rosino believes she meant well and tried hard but didn’t have the competency to manage such a large agency with many moving parts.

Q: Were there other factors influencing the removal?

A: Yes, a recent consent decree requiring faster mental health treatment for inmates found incompetent to stand trial also played a role.

Q: What happens next for the leadership of the department?

A: Gov. Stitt will appoint an interim commissioner to serve until the Legislature confirms a permanent replacement during the next session.

