Oklahoma leaders to focus on stabilizing the Department of Mental Health after firing commissioner

Interim Commissioner to tackle Oklahoma Mental Health Department's budget shortfall—lawmakers emphasize importance of immediate corrective measures.

By: Jordan Fremstad

An interim commissioner will be appointed to lead the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. Lawmakers removed previous commissioner Allie Friesen amid frustration over a multi-million-dollar budget shortfall. On Friday, lawmakers emphasized that the next steps are crucial to stabilizing the agency.

“When you take a serious action like this, you put people on notice,” said Rep. Cyndi Munson, D-OKC.

Rep. Jared Deck, D-Norman, told his colleagues on the House floor late Thursday night that the real work had yet to begin. Deck said it's important to bring in qualified people to prevent further dysfunction.

“Try to find a positive step that truly holds the department accountable for our tax dollars,” Deck said.

State auditor Cindy Byrd said last month the agency lacked a qualified chief financial officer.

“Someone needs to be analyzing these in order to properly craft that budget,” Byrd said. “I strongly recommend a CPA who has experience with Medicaid billing and understands governmental accounting.”

Part one of Byrd’s audit into the agency's finances revealed that inexperience likely contributed to a nearly $30 million shortfall.

“It involved a cashflow issues – where receipts from Medicaid received from the managed care organizations were not received timely,” Byrd said.

The audit also found questionable promotional costs for the 988 Mental Health help line -- including a regional Super Bowl ad.

“Those resources need to be deployed to meet the critical function of the Department of Mental Health and providing mental health services to Oklahomans,” Byrd said.

Sen. Paul Rosino said it was time for lawmakers to make a change.

“I think she tried hard,” Rosino said. “I just don’t think that she had the competency to take on that big of an agency.”

Byrd said the agency needs to get its payroll expenses under control. Munson and most of her colleagues agreed that ODMHSAS must improve to care for Oklahomans.

“I think it’s going to be a challenge for a while, but hopefully we can continue to work together,” Munson said. “I do appreciate the legislature coming together and trying to figure it out.”

Gov. Kevin Stitt will appoint an interim commissioner to serve until the legislature confirms a permanent replacement during the next session. Byrd said part two of her report will reveal who is responsible for the budget shortfall. However, she didn’t have a timeline for that audit.