Norman council approves plans for supportive housing to address homelessness

Oklahoma's Norman City Council advances homelessness solution, approving $400,000 land purchase for future affordable homes.

By: Jordan Fremstad

The Norman community has spent years trying to improve the city’s homeless resources. This week, City Council members approved the purchase of land for future affordable housing.

The city will use federal grant dollars that the city received four years ago. This is part of the city’s plan to offer more housing options for people experiencing chronic homelessness. Council members said it's a step in the right direction as the community grapples with other facility needs.

"I want to congratulate staff on negotiating this acquisition,” said Helen Grant, Ward 4 council member.

On Tuesday, the city approved a $400,000 land purchase on Triad Village Drive. Norman's plan for the new property will include 12 units of permanent supportive housing.

“Permanent provides both physical units, which is sorely lacking in our community, and wraparound case management for those housed within the development, providing for a better chance for those residents to stay successfully housed,” Grant said.

Homeless resource problems have been an issue for Norman. In December, the council contracted with a new organization to manage the city’s emergency homeless shelter following a city audit. City leadership has tried to relocate the Gray Street shelter, but public opposition stalled those conversations.

Mental health resources have been a problem for lawmakers like Rep. Jared Deck, D-Norman. Deck called for remediations to Griffin Memorial Hospital but struggled to communicate with the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

This week, lawmakers removed the agency’s commissioner, Allie Friesen, from her position after a budget shortfall. However, Deck said the state must make productive changes to an agency his community depends on for resources.

“It has been just as difficult to get information out of this department, even with the prior administration,” Deck said. “What happens next is just as important, if not more important, that we change this culture within the department.”

Experts say mental health resources and housing must co-exist to reduce homeless populations. For now, council members said they will invest in permanent solutions one project at a time.

The money for the new land the city will purchase comes from a $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. There is a 60-day due diligence period, so all inspections can take place. Closing on the property will happen within 30 days of the end of the due diligence period.