The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is searching for 37-year-old Joshua Rael.

By: News 9

-

Police across the Oklahoma City metro are searching for a missing 37-year-old man.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Joshua Rael has autism and schizophrenia and was last seen in Oklahoma City.

OHP says Rael is roughly 5'8" with black hair and brown eyes, and has star tattoos on both arms.

If you see Rael, you are asked to call 911.