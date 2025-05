Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages injecting $36 million into their existing Oklahoma City hub. The extensive warehouse expansion is set to conclude in 2026.

By: News 9

ARCA Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages is investing $36 million into it's current Oklahoma City distribution center with plans on expanding it's operation.

The company is currently planning on adding an additional 210,000-square-foot warehouse with added trailer spots.

The construction is expected to conclude in 2026 according to company officials.

The distribution center currently serves 31 million people in the region.