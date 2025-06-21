Fan shirts for NBA Finals Game 7 revealed

Oklahoma City Thunder reveal Game 7 shirts for fans.

Saturday, June 21st 2025, 2:40 pm

By: Victor Pozadas


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The final reveal of the season is here! The Oklahoma City Thunder have posted their sneak peek for the shirts that will fill the arena for Game 7 Sunday evening.

As a long-standing tradition, fans in attendance will have a shirt waiting for them on their seat. Placed there with care by Thunder staff, as a memento and a way to color the arena before the game.

