Fan shirts for NBA Finals Game 7 revealed

Saturday, June 21st 2025, 2:40 pm
The final reveal of the season is here! The Oklahoma City Thunder have posted their sneak peek for the shirts that will fill the arena for Game 7 Sunday evening.
As a long-standing tradition, fans in attendance will have a shirt waiting for them on their seat. Placed there with care by Thunder staff, as a memento and a way to color the arena before the game.
