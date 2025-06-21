Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle embraces pressure ahead of NBA Finals Game 7

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle says Indiana is prepared for Game 7, highlighting defensive growth, roster balance, and fan support ahead of the Finals.

By: Graham Dowers

-

On the day before Game 7 of the NBA Finals, Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said his team is ready for the challenge and is embracing the pressure that comes with a win-or-go-home scenario.

“This is a time to celebrate,” Carlisle said during Saturday’s press conference. “These moments are rare… I’m very much looking forward to Game 7.”

No shortage of adjustments left

Asked whether both teams have already shown all their strategies after six tightly contested games, Carlisle pushed back. “There are more adjustments that can be made, for sure,” Carlisle said,

Carlisle, who led the 2011 Dallas Mavericks to a championship, said he enjoys the high-stakes environment. “I love pressure,” Carlisle said. “What you learn is that these moments are rare, and trying to duplicate this kind of situation is something that you look to do in everyday life. It's not easy to do that. It's not easy to do that.”

McConnell, Toppin earn praise

Carlisle acknowledged comparisons between T.J. McConnell’s role in this postseason and J.J. Barea’s during the Mavericks’ 2011 title run, calling McConnell “very important” to the team.

He also highlighted Obi Toppin’s development since joining the team in a trade with New York. Carlisle said Toppin made clear strides in rebounding and defense, two areas the staff targeted early. “He has worked extremely hard,” Carlisle said. “At certain points of the year, he has been one of our better defensive rebounders.”

Defensive commitment, balanced roster

Carlisle said the Pacers' defensive effort has been a key part of their Finals run and credited both players and assistant coaches for their consistency. He also reflected on the team’s roster construction, saying Indiana has built around balance and tempo since acquiring Tyrese Haliburton. “A lot of the best rosters now are built on balance, and that's certainly what we're trying to do,” Carlisle said. “I think that's what Oklahoma is doing, too.”

Loudest he’s ever heard it

Carlisle, now in his third stint in Indiana, reflected briefly on the atmosphere in Gainbridge Fieldhouse this postseason.

Carlisle added that the moment holds deep significance for fans, referencing the franchise’s near-loss decades ago before being saved by local efforts and longtime owners. “This means an awful lot to our fan base,” Carlisle said. “We’ve just got to focus on one game.”

Watch the full press conference with Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle above.

