Craft Queen Coleen Connie stopped by News 9 to share how to make DIY 4th of July shirts.

By: News 9

Materials:

White t-shirt Red and blue fabric paint Towel

Instructions:

Paint your hands and stamp them on a white t-shirt to make an American flag.