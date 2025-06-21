Tyrese Haliburton credits defense, focus as Pacers face Thunder in Game 7

Tyrese Haliburton says the Pacers are focused, resilient, and ready for Game 7 as they prepare to face the Thunder in the NBA Finals.

By: Graham Dowers

-

With the NBA Finals tied 3-3, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is preparing for what he called one of the biggest games of his life. Speaking during practice day ahead of Sunday’s decisive Game 7, Haliburton emphasized staying focused, managing expectations, and controlling what the team can in its final push for a championship.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Haliburton said. “This is going to be one of the biggest, if not the biggest game most of us ever play in.”

Resilience, not recognition

Haliburton said the team’s identity throughout the postseason has been defined by resilience, comeback wins, and internal belief, regardless of outside expectations. “They weren’t very high coming into the year, the playoffs,” Haliburton said. “But we’ve just done a great job of staying together.”

Despite multiple comeback victories, Haliburton said the Pacers haven’t been focused on demanding respect. “Respect isn’t something you can just talk about and receive," Haliburton said. "It’s an earned thing."

Defensive growth a factor in Finals run

Haliburton credited Indiana’s postseason success in part to defensive improvement, noting that coaches and players have stuck with the system. “We want to compete against the best,” he said, highlighting the roles of teammates like Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner, and Pascal Siakam. “I feel like I’ve really taken a big step on the defensive end myself.”

Haliburton also emphasized the team's ability to stay in games for the full 48 minutes, saying that perseverance has become a part of their identity.

Managing the moment

Dealing with home-court pressure in Oklahoma City and the physical toll of a lingering calf issue, Haliburton said he’s focused on preparation and staying present. “I’ll be ready to go for Game 7,” he said, describing his condition as “a little sore” but improving with treatment.

When asked about the historical significance of a potential Finals win, joining the ranks of champions like Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, Haliburton deferred. “The important part about winning is having your name in history as a group,” he said.

Watch the full press conference interview with Tyrese Haliburton above.

﻿NBA Finals Coverage

OKC Thunder NBA Finals

Coaches Corner

Keys to the NBA Finals for the Oklahoma City Thunder

Get to know the foe: Where Thunder stands against the Pacers

⁠Thunder Player POV

⁠Community Stories