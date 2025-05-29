Charges filed against man accused of kidnapping OKC 5-year-old

A man was charged with kidnapping after attempting to abduct a 5-year-old boy from an Oklahoma City school.

Thursday, May 29th 2025, 5:58 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Charges have been filed against a man accused of kidnapping a five-year-old boy from a school in Oklahoma City, according to court records.

The Oklahoma County District Attorney said Kerry Nelson called the boy by his name from the pickup line at Santa Fe South Shidler Elementary and claimed to be his older brother.

SEE MORE: 5-year-old safe after accused kidnapper takes him from SE OKC school

Police say the principal of the school was able to intervene before the pair made it too far.

School officials say a letter was later posted on social media from district administrators alerting parents to the crime.

Nelson was later found hiding in a nearby house and taken into custody

Nelson has been charged with kidnapping.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 29th, 2025

May 28th, 2025

May 28th, 2025

May 23rd, 2025

Top Headlines

May 29th, 2025

May 29th, 2025

May 29th, 2025

May 29th, 2025