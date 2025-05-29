Charges filed against man accused of kidnapping OKC 5-year-old

A man was charged with kidnapping after attempting to abduct a 5-year-old boy from an Oklahoma City school.

By: Christian Hans

Charges have been filed against a man accused of kidnapping a five-year-old boy from a school in Oklahoma City, according to court records.

The Oklahoma County District Attorney said Kerry Nelson called the boy by his name from the pickup line at Santa Fe South Shidler Elementary and claimed to be his older brother.

Police say the principal of the school was able to intervene before the pair made it too far.

School officials say a letter was later posted on social media from district administrators alerting parents to the crime.

Nelson was later found hiding in a nearby house and taken into custody

Nelson has been charged with kidnapping.