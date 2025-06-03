Man stabbed in NW Oklahoma City

One person was hospitalized after a stabbing in Oklahoma City. Here are the latest details.

Tuesday, June 3rd 2025, 5:24 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A stabbing that left one person hospitalized Monday night in Oklahoma City is under investigation, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said the stabbing happened near Northwest 7th Street and North Council Road.

OCPD says the person who was stabbed got in a car and drove to Northwest 114th Street, where an officer confronted him.

The man was then transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

