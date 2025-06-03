2 arrested in Moore after thefts from parked cars

Two people are in custody after multiple thefts from parked cars in a Moore neighborhood. See the latest from police.

Tuesday, June 3rd 2025, 4:34 am

By: Christian Hans


MOORE, Okla. -

Two people have been arrested after multiple thefts from vehicles in a Moore neighborhood, according to police.

The Moore Police Department says officers found video from a Ring doorbell camera showing two individuals checking to see if cars in the neighborhood were locked.

After a search near Northeast 10th Street and North Eastern Avenue, MPD says two people were detained and a backpack containing stolen goods was discovered.

Police are now working to match the stolen items with the vehicles they were taken from.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 3rd, 2025

June 4th, 2025

June 3rd, 2025

June 3rd, 2025

Top Headlines

June 4th, 2025

June 4th, 2025

June 4th, 2025

June 4th, 2025