2 arrested in Moore after thefts from parked cars

Tuesday, June 3rd 2025, 4:34 am
Two people have been arrested after multiple thefts from vehicles in a Moore neighborhood, according to police.
The Moore Police Department says officers found video from a Ring doorbell camera showing two individuals checking to see if cars in the neighborhood were locked.
After a search near Northeast 10th Street and North Eastern Avenue, MPD says two people were detained and a backpack containing stolen goods was discovered.
Police are now working to match the stolen items with the vehicles they were taken from.
