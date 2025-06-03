2 arrested in Moore after thefts from parked cars

Two people are in custody after multiple thefts from parked cars in a Moore neighborhood. See the latest from police.

By: Christian Hans

Two people have been arrested after multiple thefts from vehicles in a Moore neighborhood, according to police.

The Moore Police Department says officers found video from a Ring doorbell camera showing two individuals checking to see if cars in the neighborhood were locked.

After a search near Northeast 10th Street and North Eastern Avenue, MPD says two people were detained and a backpack containing stolen goods was discovered.

Police are now working to match the stolen items with the vehicles they were taken from.