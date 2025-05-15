5-year-old safe after accused kidnapper takes him from SE OKC school; school security under scrutiny

A metro mother lived out her worst nightmare after learning her child was abducted by a stranger.

By: Jennifer Pierce

A metro mother lived out her worst nightmare after learning her child was abducted by a stranger. Gabrielle Elix accused school staff of allowing her five-year-old son to walk away with a man from Santa Fe South Shidler Elementary in southeast Oklahoma City.

Elix wants other parents to be aware of how easily Kerry Nelson, 37, allegedly walked away with her son, and for the school to be held accountable.

“It’s like a Lifetime movie thing,” said Gabrielle Elix, son kidnapped from school. “You don’t think that stuff is real.”

Elix said the screenshot from school security footage of Nelson leading her son away from the school sent chills down her spine.

“The guy stated that he was my son’s big brother and that he was supposed to be picking him up and they let him go,” said Elix.

Elix said the principal was able to intervene and get the pre-k student from Nelson as they walked off school grounds. A letter was later posted on social media from district administrators alerting parents to the crime. Elix said more needs to be done to secure students because somehow, Nelson knew her son's name.

“This man has been walking along the school,” said Elix. “The police officer, security they don’t say anything.”

Elix does not want other parents to go through what her family experienced.

“Like I said, they’re not following any protocols,” said Elix. “In this area there should be no reason you aren’t having super security.”

Officers arrested Nelson only blocks from the school. He was hiding in a bathroom of a neighbor's home near Southeast 11th Street and Laird. Police now have a message about stranger danger.

“It’s always important to have these conversations with your kids,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department. “It’s ok to say No and run to somebody for help in that situation.”

The letter to Santa Fe South parents said the incident was under review, and administrators are considering where to enhance security measures at the school.

The report stated the child was "visibly uncomfortable" when Nelson grabbed the child by his hand, leading him off school property. The school's resource officer was on crosswalk duty when the incident happened.

Nelson is in custody at the Oklahoma County Detention Center with a $50,000 bond.