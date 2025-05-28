Family of man murdered pleads for courage and peace, 'We don't want any kind of retaliation'

The heartbroken family of a metro man who was murdered at a graduation party asks that those with information to be brave enough to come forward.

By: Sylvia Corkill

The heartbroken family of a metro man who was murdered at a graduation party is pleading for courage and peace.

“He has an 8-week-old baby that must live without him, the rest of his life. So, we pray justice is served,” said Kiyana Buycks, sister of Ethan Buycks.

Ethan Buycks, 21, was killed Friday. His mother and sister are asking for anyone with information to be brave enough to come forward. And for those who are hurting or even angry, to remain patient.

“We don’t want any kind of retaliation, no get back, none of that. Just let the police handle their business. They are working diligently to find the person responsible for this,” said Ebony Buycks, Ethan’s mother.

Ethan was gathered at a high school graduation party in Midwest City when the celebration erupted into chaos.

“Everything was without warning; it just happened,” said Kiyana.

Midwest City police have not released a possible motive.

“We just know he was at a party and someone he was not getting along with pulled a gun on him,” said Kiyana.

The crowd of around 100 people, gathered for the pool party, scattered as police arrived.

“When the gunshots fired, everybody just started running,” said Kiyana.

Shot multiple times, Ethan was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

“His wife is devastated and in complete shock,” said Kiyana.

Ebony, Ethan's mother, is now faced with burying her youngest child.

“I do not want any other mother to go through what I’m going through. The pain, the hurt is unbearable. The sleepless nights I’m having is unbelievable,” said Ethan’s mother Ebony Buycks.

They now cling to memories of a man who had a beautiful smile and who dearly loved his family.

“Ethan was the light to our family. he was our baby brother. He lit up every room we stepped into,” said Kiyana.

His family prays for truth and justice to prevail.

“His mom is hurt, his wife is hurt, his siblings are hurt. and this is not right. Please come forward. Ethan did not deserve this.

Ethan leaves behind a young wife and an 8-week-old son. A GoFundMe page has been organized to help with funeral costs.