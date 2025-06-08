‘Thunder Up in the Park’ moved to noon due to severe weather risk

Thunder Up in the Park festivities have been moved to noon Sunday due to the threat of severe weather before tonight’s Thunder game.

Sunday, June 8th 2025, 9:13 am

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Due to the threat of severe weather this afternoon, organizers have moved up the start time for Thunder Up in the Park to noon on Sunday.

Originally scheduled for later in the day ahead of the 7 p.m. tipoff between the Thunder and Pacers at Paycom Center, the outdoor event has been moved to ensure fans can enjoy pregame festivities before storms potentially move into the area.

The event features family-friendly activities, including face painting, games, and fan giveaways.

Doors to Paycom Center will open at 5 p.m., and fans attending both the outdoor celebration and the game are urged to stay weather aware.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 8th, 2025

June 9th, 2025

June 9th, 2025

June 9th, 2025

Top Headlines

June 10th, 2025

June 10th, 2025

June 10th, 2025

June 10th, 2025