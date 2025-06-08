‘Thunder Up in the Park’ moved to noon due to severe weather risk

Thunder Up in the Park festivities have been moved to noon Sunday due to the threat of severe weather before tonight’s Thunder game.

By: Graham Dowers

Due to the threat of severe weather this afternoon, organizers have moved up the start time for Thunder Up in the Park to noon on Sunday.

Originally scheduled for later in the day ahead of the 7 p.m. tipoff between the Thunder and Pacers at Paycom Center, the outdoor event has been moved to ensure fans can enjoy pregame festivities before storms potentially move into the area.

The event features family-friendly activities, including face painting, games, and fan giveaways.

Doors to Paycom Center will open at 5 p.m., and fans attending both the outdoor celebration and the game are urged to stay weather aware.