Oklahoma income tax cut signed by Gov. Stitt

By: Carrie Winchel

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced he has signed another income tax cut for Oklahomans Wednesday afternoon.

Sitt posted a video on his X account announcing the cut.

"It has been a priority for the Stitt administration to lower taxes for hardworking Oklahomans so I'm fixing to sign right now another quarter of a point tax cut, but more importantly, it's going to be a path to zero," Stitt said in the video.

Stitt said he wants any excess revenue in Oklahoma to automatically generate a tax cut.

"This is going to make Oklahoma the most business-friendly state in the country," Stitt said right before he signed the cut.

Stitt has touted the benefits of continued tax cuts for Oklahomans during his time as Governor.

In August 2024, Oklahoma lawmakers voted to eliminate the state's 4.5% grocery tax.

As for the 2025 session's state budget, Governor Stitt has not signed it as of 8:45 p.m. Wednesday. The session is set to end Thursday or Friday.