Oklahoma Grocery Tax Cut Takes Effect, Residents Expected To Save On Fresh Meat And Produce

A cut to Oklahoma's grocery tax takes effect on Thursday, and experts say Oklahomans will be able to save money on items like fresh produce, meat and baby food.

-

On Thursday, a new law takes effect that will provide relief for some Oklahomans at the grocery store.

The law, which went into effect at 12 a.m. Thursday, eliminates the 4.5% portion of the state grocery tax.

Experts said Oklahoma families will save $4 dollars for every $100 dollars they spend at the grocery store, and estimate Oklahomans making under $40,000 a year will now save around $130 dollars a year on groceries.

Traditional foods, such as fresh produce, uncooked meat and baby food should be cheaper if you visit the grocery store, but specialty items such as rotisserie chicken, sushi, hygiene products and vitamins will still come with the tax.

The law does not prohibit cities from increasing their portion of the grocery tax, though according to the Oklahoma Policy Institute, this is unlikely to happen.