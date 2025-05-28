Oklahoma Gov. Stitt holds weekly press conference: 4 takeaways

Gov. Kevin Stitt discusses tax cuts, major economic development wins, and legislative accomplishments in his weekly press conference.

By: Victor Pozadas

-

News 9 brings you the latest from Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt as he holds his weekly press conference from the Oklahoma State Capitol on May 28, 2025.

Gov. Kevin Stitt held his weekly press conference and discussed tax cuts, major economic development wins, and legislative accomplishments as the regular session nears its end. Here are four key takeaways:

Stitt signs tax cut

Stitt signed a quarter-point income tax cut, highlighting that Oklahomans have now seen $1 billion in tax relief during his tenure. He emphasized the state’s strong financial position with record savings and said the new tax policy puts Oklahoma on a “path to zero,” referring to a long-term plan for eliminating the income tax, similar to what Tennessee has done. He called it “one of the most conservative sessions ever.”

RELATED: Oklahoma income tax cut signed by Gov. Stitt

State lands three major business investments

Stitt announced three new developments:

CBC, a Brazil-based ammunition manufacturer, will invest $300 million in eastern Oklahoma, creating 350 jobs. A $4 billion aluminum and critical minerals facility, the “biggest economic development project in state history” is expected to attract downstream manufacturers. Firehawk Aerospace, an innovative rocket fuel company, will bring 100 jobs to Lawton with a $22 million investment, strengthening Oklahoma’s growing defense industry.

Business courts move forward despite controversy

Stitt expressed strong support for a new business court system aimed at handling high-stakes corporate disputes. He said the system would only apply to claims over $500,000 or complex business cases, pushing back on misinformation that it would block rural landowners or royalty holders from access to local courts. “This is not going to hurt our farmers or mineral owners,” he said.

Session may go into overtime as budget decisions loom

With the legislative session expected to end Thursday or Friday, Stitt said key budget decisions were still being finalized. He hadn’t yet committed to signing the full state budget and acknowledged potential veto override attempts from lawmakers. The business courts bill was one item still being tracked closely. “You’ll know tonight,” he said when asked if he would sign the budget or let it take effect without his signature.



