Oklahoma leaders highlight legislative achievements: Tax relief, policy, and education
Updates on Oklahoma's legislative moves: Governor Stitt shares his take on the session's achievements, tax reduction plans, and new steps for energy generation.
Wednesday, May 14th 2025, 8:55 pm
By: Victor Pozadas
OKLAHOMA CITY -
Gov. Kevin Stitt
Session Overview & State Goals
Expressed enthusiasm about the session’s accomplishments: “Great session, Oklahomans will be excited for the legislation.”
Reflected on his tenure: “Been here all session, talking about these things, 7 years as governor, trying to make the state a top 10 state.”
Tax Relief & Fiscal Policy
Emphasized tax relief and competitiveness: “Tax relief, keeping up with the competition.”
Outlined the “path to zero” (long-term tax reduction).
Noted: “We’ve cut a billion dollars in taxes.”
Explained that tax savings benefit the general population.
Economic Development & Energy
Stressed the need for more electricity generation in Oklahoma.
Highlighted HB 480: “We need more energy, holds everyone accountable. You can come to Oklahoma, you can generate your own energy.”
Cited Select USA and a new Brazilian ammunition factory as signs Oklahoma is “open for business.”
Tort Reform & Workers’ Compensation
Mentioned tort reform and workers’ compensation improvements.
Emphasized the need to address frivolous lawsuits.
Leadership & Collaboration
Thanked legislative leadership, appropriations chairs, and praised Pro-Tem Paxton: “Huge thank you to leadership, appropriations chairs, pro-tem Paxton is a great leader.”
Quoted Reagan: “You can’t get everything you want, as long as you get 80% of what you want, that’s a success.”
Turned the discussion over to Pro-Tem Paxton.
Immigration & Student Status Policy
Addressed the policy of asking students about legal status.
Clarified that the rule is not aligned with federal approaches and is driven by state-level needs, particularly in the hospitality and restaurant industries.
Acknowledged the political nature but maintained it was the right, common-sense decision.
Pro-Tem Lonnie Paxton
Session Outlook & Collaboration
Emphasized the goal to create an environment where people can live and work in Oklahoma long-term.
Looks forward to having bills drafted and worked through the chambers next week.
Expressed willingness to work with caucus members and Governor Stitt.
Noted productive, good-faith conversations leading to actionable proposals.
House Speaker Rep. Kyle Hilbert
Budget Process & Appropriations
Noted that reaching a budget agreement signals the session is near completion.
Described deep involvement in the budgeting process.
Recalled previous discussions with Paxton and the governor on making things easier for Oklahomans.
Expressed pride in the inclusive budget process and outcomes.
Highlighted the state’s strong position for the future.
Investments & Surplus
Mentioned Rep. Chris Kannady's involvement.
Stressed the importance of reinvesting surplus funds in the state.
Noted major investments:
Pediatric Heart Hospital funding.
$250 million to the veterinary school at Oklahoma State University, addressing the need for new veterinarians.
Sen. Chuck R. Hall
Tax Policy & Revenue
Focused on revenue and tax-side issues.
Praised committee and subcommittee members for their dedication.
Emphasized the seriousness of his role.
Advocated for a flat bracket tax system, where the bottom three brackets would pay no income taxes.
Suggested strategic reinvestment of state funds after reaching certain revenue thresholds.
Cited South Carolina and Mississippi as legislative models.
Mental Health & Budgeting
Discussed mental health budgeting:
$27 million allocated for supplemental mental health funding.
Emphasized the need to “stop the bleeding” and reevaluate, with oversight from the auditor and LOFT.
Economic Growth & Competitiveness
Noted that revenue has continued to grow despite tax cuts.
Tax Commission reported $120 million in quarterly growth, with $40 million attributed to bracket changes.
Stressed Oklahoma’s competitiveness in regional and national markets.
State agencies maintained flat budgets.
Example: Someone earning $33,000 saves $160 due to tax changes.
Eliminated the grocery tax.
Emphasized the need to keep up with economic expansion and competition.
Federal Policy & Medicaid
Addressed concerns about potential federal Medicaid cuts:
The state is monitoring the situation and would adjust as needed, possibly using block grants and waivers.
Framed the situation as hypothetical and acknowledged that tough decisions might be required.
Rep. Caldwell
Education & Workforce Initiatives
Questioned about adding a day to the school year.
Emphasized the need for compromise.
Proposed adding ten years to the teacher pay scale to recruit and retain experienced educators.
Noted the need for school districts to recruit and retain quality educators.
More experienced teachers will continue to see pay raises.
“Bell to Bell no sell” is referenced as a guiding principle.
Tort Reform (General/Multiple Speakers)
The tort reform package has been in development for years, and the final version is well-refined.
Key reforms include: the cap on non-economic damages, transparency in third-party litigation funding, reform of phantom damages, clarification of public nuisance law, creation of business courts, strengthening offer of judgment laws, and addressing property insurance litigation abuses.
