Thunder fans gear up for historic Game 5 in Oklahoma City

With the chance to clinch a spot in the NBA Finals for only the second time in franchise history, the Thunder prepare for a historic Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Oklahoma City. Here's how fans can get involved before the game.

By: Christian Hans, Kylee Dedmon

Excitement is surging across Oklahoma City as the Thunder prepare to face off in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals Wednesday night.

With the team just one win away from reaching the NBA Finals for only the second time in franchise history, fans and businesses alike are rallying for what could be a historic night.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Paycom Center, but festivities begin well before game time.

Thunder Up in the Park returns to Scissortail Park with fan-friendly events including photo ops, sign-making stations, and giveaways. Adults 18 and older will have a chance to win free tickets to the game.

The Thunder are encouraging fans to arrive early and wear the official “House of Thunder” T-shirt, with a white and blue stripe-out planned across the inside of the Paycom Center. Fans are asked to be in their seats and suited up by 7 p.m.

Additionally, local retailers are also joining in the celebration. If the Thunder clinch the win, select Dick’s Sporting Goods locations and all Oklahoma City metro Academy Sports + Outdoors locations will reopen after the game to sell official Western Conference championship merchandise.

If the Thunder win, the team will prepare to face the winner of the Eastern Conference championship in the NBA Finals.

The Indiana Pacers lead the series 3-1 against the New York Knicks. The two teams meet again at 7 p.m. on Thursday.