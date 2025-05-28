Thunder Game 5: OKC metro stores gear up for possible Western Conference title

Wednesday, May 28th 2025, 11:04 am
Thunder fans could have a chance to grab late-night merchandise at two Oklahoma City metro stores.
If the Thunder clinch a win Wednesday night, Academy Sports + Outdoors says it will re-open all Academy locations in the metro immediately after the game to sell Western Conference finals T-shirts.
Academy Sports + Outdoors shared the following photos, showing boxes of shirts ready to be revealed in the event of a Thunder win.
Image Provided By: Academy Sports + Outdoors
Image Provided By: Academy Sports + Outdoors
Dick's Sporting Goods said select metro stores will reopen immediately after the game and open early at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 29, pending a Thunder win. (Store hours are subject to change without notice.)
Here is a list of locations participating:
DICK’S
DICK’S House of Sport –
Oklahoma City
13145 N Pennsylvania Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
Late Open & Early Open
Fritts Farm
760 SW 19th Street, Fritts Farm
Moore, OK 73160
Late Open & Early Open
DICK’S House of Sport - Tulsa
10021 E 71st Street
Tulsa, OK 74133
Late Open & Early Open
Westgate Marketplace
6601 SW 3rd Street, Westgate
Marketplace
Oklahoma City, OK 73128
Late Open & Early Open
Academy
West Oklahoma City
12324 NW 10th St.
Yukon, OK 73099
Edmond
2501 South Broadway
Edmond, OK 73013
NW Expressway
4261 Northwest 63rd Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73116
South Oklahoma City
7700 South Walker Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
Midwest City
5635 SE 15th St
Midwest City, OK 73110
May 28th, 2025
May 28th, 2025
May 28th, 2025