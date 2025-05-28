Thunder Game 5: OKC metro stores gear up for possible Western Conference title

Two sporting goods chains in the Oklahoma City metro are opening their doors for NBA Conference Championship merchandise. Here's how Thunder fans can get involved.

By: Summer Miller

Thunder fans could have a chance to grab late-night merchandise at two Oklahoma City metro stores.

If the Thunder clinch a win Wednesday night, Academy Sports + Outdoors says it will re-open all Academy locations in the metro immediately after the game to sell Western Conference finals T-shirts.

Academy Sports + Outdoors shared the following photos, showing boxes of shirts ready to be revealed in the event of a Thunder win.

Image Provided By: Academy Sports + Outdoors

Image Provided By: Academy Sports + Outdoors

Dick's Sporting Goods said select metro stores will reopen immediately after the game and open early at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 29, pending a Thunder win. (Store hours are subject to change without notice.)

Here is a list of locations participating:

DICK’S

DICK’S House of Sport –

Oklahoma City

13145 N Pennsylvania Ave

Oklahoma City, OK 73134

Late Open & Early Open

Fritts Farm

760 SW 19th Street, Fritts Farm

Moore, OK 73160

Late Open & Early Open

DICK’S House of Sport - Tulsa

10021 E 71st Street

Tulsa, OK 74133

Late Open & Early Open

Westgate Marketplace

6601 SW 3rd Street, Westgate

Marketplace

Oklahoma City, OK 73128

Late Open & Early Open





Academy

West Oklahoma City

12324 NW 10th St.

Yukon, OK 73099

Edmond

2501 South Broadway

Edmond, OK 73013

NW Expressway

4261 Northwest 63rd Street

Oklahoma City, OK 73116

South Oklahoma City

7700 South Walker Avenue

Oklahoma City, OK 73139

Midwest City

5635 SE 15th St

Midwest City, OK 73110



