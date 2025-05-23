Watch Party Security: Popular Thunder viewing venue on high alert

As the Thunder head to the Western Conference finals, Oklahoma City watch parties ramp up. One venue, Fassler Hall, says it has boosted security, prioritizing safety while welcoming fans of all ages.

By: Addie Crawford

-

The Thunder are hitting the road for the Western Conference finals with a two-game lead on Minnesota.

Fans will be cheering them on, including at public watch parties at venues across the Oklahoma City metro.

One venue, Fassler Hall in Midtown OKC, said once it learned it would host playoff watch parties, it hired security guards.

Hiring Security

"Safety is our number one priority," Fassler Hall Event Manager Jamie Tompkins said.

If an incident happens, such as recent violence at The Collective in Midtown, Tompkins said all staff at Fassler Hall are prepared to handle it with caution.

RELATED: 7 people shot near popular OKC restaurant, community reacts

"We kept our security the same, as we already upped it prior," said Tompkins.

Keeping Things Safe

Fassler Hall said its security guards are at every door and roaming throughout the crowd during Thunder games.

"The ones in the crowd are making sure to de-escalate any arguments or anything that may arise," said Tompkins.

Tompkins assures that no incidents have happened at watch parties since transforming into Thunder Hall.

How Fans Are Reacting

Fans flock to Fassler Hall, whether it's a home or away game, to watch as a community.

"I think people see we have taken the precautions to keep everyone safe and they feel comfortable coming here," Tompkins said.

Fassler Hall says people of all ages, and even pets, are welcome.