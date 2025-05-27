Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, mother Charmaine, featured in AT&T ad celebrating NBA MVP

In a new commercial by AT&T, the mother of Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander congratulates her son on being recognized as the 2025 NBA Most Valuable Player.

Tuesday, May 27th 2025, 11:36 am

By: Christian Hans


Thunder star and NBA Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was featured in a commercial by AT&T.

In the commercial, a voicemail recorded by Gilgeous-Alexander's mother, Charmaine Gilgeous, is played, congratulating the Thunder No. 2 on the recognition of being the league's MVP.

"Finally, you got it, you deserve it," Gilgeous can be heard on the recording. "You're definitely on your way to being one of the best to ever play the game."

The commercial ends with the tagline, saying that while "MVP was never guaranteed, but she called it."
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

