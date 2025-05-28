Memorial Day weekend keeps Oklahoma law enforcement busy

Oklahoma law enforcement agencies reported 242 tickets and 3 DUIs during the Memorial Day weekend travel period. Get the county-by-county breakdown, including more on the ongoing 'Click It or Ticket' campaign.

By: Kylee Dedmon

More than 45 million Americans traveled over the Memorial Day weekend, and of those millions, AAA projected about 385,000 Oklahomans would take to the streets for their holiday travel.

After the weekend, News 9 reached out to multiple policing agencies across Oklahoma for a report on how they worked to keep Oklahomans safe.

Four law enforcement agencies reported back to News 9: The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, the Canadian County Sheriff's Office, the Logan County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

From the four agencies, a total of 242 tickets were given, and at least three arrests for driving under the influence were made from Friday to Monday.

Breaking Down The Numbers

OCSO said there were no reported DUI arrests made over the holiday weekend, but the county made up over half of the issued speeding tickets recorded by News 9, with 124.

Additionally, OCSO says 28 tickets for not wearing a seatbelt were also issued.

In Canadian County, the sheriff's office says it arrested three people on suspicion of DUI.

CCSO also said it initiated 50 traffic stops in the same timeframe.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a total of 90 citations were given to drivers across the state.

Of those, 48 were for speeding and 17 were related to seatbelt usage.

OHP is currently in its "Click It or Ticket" campaign, and has increased seat belt enforcement for the month of May.

The Logan County Sheriff's Office said it is still gathering information, but believes the number of arrests and tickets did not exceed the average for a normal weekend.