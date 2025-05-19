Buckle Up or Pay Up: Oklahoma Highway Patrol ramps up seatbelt enforcement campaign

Oklahoma troopers are increasing seat belt enforcement through June 1 as part of the national Click It or Ticket campaign, targeting unbuckled drivers statewide.

Law enforcement across Oklahoma will be on the lookout for drivers not wearing their seat belts starting Monday.

What are troopers doing?

From May 19 to June 1, Oklahoma law enforcement will be looking for seatbelt violations as travel ramps up around Memorial Day.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says troopers are working with officers across local and state lines to make sure the message of buckling up is getting out to all passengers.

Why during this time of year?

As Memorial Day travel ramps up during the two-week campaign, troopers increase awareness for seatbelt usage every year.

"It's really the start of summer," said Trooper Mark Southall. "It's typically a deadlier time of year."

Southall believes the frequency of fatal crashes could be because of the increase in daylight hours paired with more people out on the roadways or lakes.

How much is the ticket?

A seatbelt violation will cost a driver $20, but it does not affect anyone's driving record.

"It's the only violation that we cannot give a warning for," said Trooper Southall. "We have to write a citation."

What are officers and troopers looking for?

Trooper Southall explains that troopers are always on the lookout and have a keen eye for spotting drivers or passengers not wearing a seatbelt.

Drivers may try to hide it, but the shine of the belt buckle easily catches troopers' attention.

"A lot of times we see the belt buckle hanging," said Trooper Southall.

How does Oklahoma's Seatbelt Usage measure up to other states?

Oklahoma ranks 43rd in the country for seat belt usage.

"That's not something we're proud of," said Trooper Southall.

A 2024 Oklahoma seat belt observation study shows that overall seat belt usage is 86.4% statewide, which is lower than the national average of 91.9%.

"Statistics show that men in their thirties are typically most affected by not wearing a seatbelt and most often the death we see," said Trooper Southall.