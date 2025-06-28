Tulsa and Broken Arrow flooding after Saturday morning storms: In photos

Saturday, June 28th 2025, 9:30 am
Heavy rain triggered flash flooding across parts of Tulsa and Broken Arrow on Saturday morning, turning familiar streets and parking lots into rushing streams. News On 6 viewers shared these images of the flooding, showing water swallowing roadways, sweeping through businesses, and rising dangerously close to homes.
These photos show the power of just a few inches of fast-moving water and serve as a reminder to avoid flooded areas.
