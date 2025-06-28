Tulsa and Broken Arrow flooding after Saturday morning storms: In photos

Viewer photos show widespread flooding in Tulsa and Broken Arrow Saturday morning after heavy rain swamped roads and businesses.

Saturday, June 28th 2025, 9:30 am

By: Graham Dowers


TULSA, Okla. -

Heavy rain triggered flash flooding across parts of Tulsa and Broken Arrow on Saturday morning, turning familiar streets and parking lots into rushing streams. News On 6 viewers shared these images of the flooding, showing water swallowing roadways, sweeping through businesses, and rising dangerously close to homes.

These photos show the power of just a few inches of fast-moving water and serve as a reminder to avoid flooded areas.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 28th, 2025

June 29th, 2025

June 29th, 2025

June 29th, 2025

Top Headlines

June 29th, 2025

June 29th, 2025

June 29th, 2025

June 29th, 2025