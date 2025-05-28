EMBARK offering nonstop rides to Women's College World Series

Get ready for non-stop action at Women's College World Series, with EMBARK facilitating easy transport. Here's all you need to know about the schedule and tickets.

By: Allyson Luckie

EMBARK, Oklahoma City's public transportation agency, announced it will offer nonstop service to the Women’s College World Series.

The WCWS begins Thursday at Devon Park in northeast Oklahoma City, and EMBARK will run buses to and from the park every 30 minutes, May 29 through June 6.

Riders can be picked up at the southwest corner of the Oklahoma City Convention Center on North Robinson Avenue and in front of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on South Mickey Mantle Avenue.

The service will start two hours before the gates open and close an hour after the last game each day.

Tickets are $4 for adults and free for those under 18.

Learn more on the EMBARK website.