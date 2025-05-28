Caddo County teen killed in ATV crash

14-year-old boy tragically dies in ATV crash near Fort Cobb, Caddo County. Details on the investigation.

By: Madelyn Fisher

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 14-year-old boy is dead after an ATV crash Tuesday evening.

OHP says the wreck happened in Caddo County, just 3 miles west of Fort Cobb.

According to the report, the boy was driving near the intersection of County Road 1280 and County Street when he drove off the road and the ATV rolled on its side.

Investigators say the teen was thrown from the vehicle. First responders transported him to Carnegie Tri-County Municipal Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

OHP is still investigating what led to the crash.

