‘Magic in these walls’: OKC leaders share value of city’s performing arts programs amid budget constraints

Under budget constraints, OKC Parks and Recreation finds creative ways to continue its vital summer programs. Toby Tobin, the Performing Arts Director, shares memories and the center's immeasurable impact.

By: Jordan Fremstad

-

Oklahoma City's Parks and Recreation department is operating under budget constraints. This month, several people spoke to city council members about the value of summer programs.

Parks and recreation not only cover sports but also provide spaces that help children step out of their comfort zone. The people involved shared memories that will last a lifetime.

One OKC recreation center resembles an average brick building on the outside. However, the Northwest Optimist Performing Arts Center carries a lot more value through Toby Tobin's eyes.

“It means a lot to me,” Tobin said. “I love this place. There’s a lot of magic in these walls.”

Tobin works with children as the performing arts director for OKC Parks and Recreation. Tobin always cracks a few jokes about how much time has passed in her 31 years as director.

“I also [work with] senior citizens. Like, they’re another group instead of myself,” she said with a smile. “I started doing it thirty years ago, and I wasn't a senior citizen. Now I say, ‘I got my seniors tonight and they’re like, ‘What? Your friends are coming over?’”

Passion doesn’t age for anyone who stands on their stage.

“It’s by far one of the most successful [programs],” said Lisa Hubbell, recreation manager, with OKC Parks and Recreation.

OKC Parks and Recreation director Melinda McMillan-Miller said budgets have been tight. Curtains pulled on city money mean limits for programming, but they are making do with what they have.

“It is a pure balancing act,” McMillan-Miller said. “We’re just working within that framework and that structure that we’re given.”

Hubbell said they advocate for these experiences and have worked with city leaders to grow services.

“We will be working towards building on the programs we have, but it will be through a budgetary process,” Hubbell said.

Performing arts shaped McMillan-Miller's life. She said those experiences gave her the confidence to pursue her goals.

“Dramatically changed my life,” McMillan-Miller said. “Really, I think it made me who I am today.”

Tobin said stage presence builds confidence and creativity.

“Take the written word and make it real,” Tobin said. “And that’s important,”

This month, teenager Grace Carter found the courage to share the impact of Optimist to city council members.

“I’m here to talk to you today about our concerns about - for what is most certainly my favorite place in the world,” said Carter, talking to council members on May 13. “I’ve gained some of my closest friends - many of whom are behind me today.”

Carter discovered her self-confidence at Optimist.

“A community that’s allowing myself and so many others to grow into strong, confident, and well-spoken people,” Carter said.

Tobin said she was proud of Carter’s words.

“I would’ve been scared to do that,” Tobin said. “She did a terrific job.”

A person could study the value of their building within the city’s budget. However, Tobin said people could stop by for a visit and have a look for themselves.

“Kids can be kids here,” Tobin said. “That’s why I love this building. because it’s full of dreams. It’s easy to see those dreams when you’re a part of it.”

The city is in the process of renovating another theater space at Sellers Recreation Center in Southwest OKC. The city is always looking for volunteers and sponsors for children. Click here for more information.