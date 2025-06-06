Rising concern: AI now fueling photo manipulation fears

From celebrities to everyday victims: the troublesome rise of AI-generated 'nudify' photos. What the newly signed 'Take It Down Act' means for tech platforms and victims

By: Stephanie Maniche

There is a concerning rise in Artificial Intelligence (AI) being used to manipulate photos into online image abuse.

One study found 6% of American teens have been targets of nude *deep fakes* that look like them.

A recent investigation found that some popular social media companies are hosting ads that show how to make these explicit fakes. They are fakes tat look very real and can even be animated into porn.

The first victims were celebrities like Scarlett Johansson, whose photos were widely available.

“So someone will post saying, can someone create an explicit Nudify of my mum, of my sister, of my aunt? and then also I've seen so many teachers be targeted on these forums,” said writer Jess Davies.

Davies wrote a book about online misogyny and claims tech platforms are facilitating image abuse.

A CBS News investigation found hundreds of ads promoting deep fake Nudify tools on Meta platforms, including Instagram and Facebook.

Meta acknowledged those ads violated their safety rules and took down the ones CBS flagged. They also said the people behind the acts constantly evolve to avoid detection.

“It's my honor to officially sign the Take It Down Act into law,” said Trump.

Last month, President Trump signed a bill championed by the first lady that makes publishing intimate images, that are real or AI-generated, without consent, a federal crime. It also states that if a victim asks, tech companies have to take them down.

Davies said, “This isn’t just something that’s just on government or on tech platforms. I think it’s on society to call out these harmful behaviors.”

Meta said it's working on this issue, but it’s not just a problem for them.

The CBS investigation found Nudify apps on Apple's app store and has reached out to them for comment, but has not yet heard back.