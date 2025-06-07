How a Logan County Sheriff's deputy warned his neighbors during severe weather

Logan County sheriff's deputy steps up amid severe storms in Guthrie: acts as a mobile tornado alert when county siren system fails. Officials confirm technical issues have been resolved.

Severe storms hit the metro early Friday morning, but sirens in Logan County didn't go off. However, residents still woke up to a siren from a car driving up and down the road.

In Cedar Valley, houses stand in peace side by side, but resident Valerie Castle said the heart of her community lies with the people inside.

“It’s very peaceful and beautiful,” Castle said. “We love it. It’s a little slice of paradise.”

On Friday morning, several Logan County storm sirens didn’t make a sound. In the early morning hours, Castle heard another loud siren. Logan County Sheriff's Deputy Jordan Crawford drove through his neighborhood, blaring his siren as a tornado warning.

“Didn’t even have to think about it,” Crawford said. “Just hopped in the car and went.”

Crawford said the conditions were severe, but he knew people needed a warning.

“The rain was sideways. I could barely see. At one point, I was like, ‘I don’t know if I'm gonna make it back to the house or not,'” Crawford said. “Got a little sketchy there for a minute.”

Castle said she never doubted who drove by her home.

“Course we knew that,” she said. “Because that’s how he is.”

Crawford has dedicated his life to Logan County and his home.

“I love it,” he said. “Born and raised. Went to high school here.”

Playing the role of a tornado siren was a first for Crawford, of course.

“I’ve never had to do that before, thankfully,” he said.

Crawford said he needed no attention, but he offered a lesson on what it means to live in a community.

“I didn’t think it was really that big a deal,” Crawford said. “I just did what I thought I should do. Just check on your neighbors.”

Oklahoma weather changes with the minutes, but the Oklahoma standard remains constant. Castle said she was grateful to live next to a neighbor who remembered her and cared for her.

“We just need to be grateful for those types of people in our lives,” Castle said.

Logan County officials said the county’s siren system had a faulty remote issue. However, they said their technicians fixed the problem.