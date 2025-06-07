5 signs it’s a scam; OCSO and Service Oklahoma react to latest mass text scam

Mass text scam raises alarm in Oklahoma, Service Oklahoma and the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office urge caution.

By: Elizabeth Fitz

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office and Service Oklahoma warned Oklahomans about a mass text scam going around on Friday afternoon, offering ways to stay vigilant.

On its website, Service Oklahoma said,

“Service Oklahoma is warning Oklahomans about fake text messages claiming to be from government agencies like the Department of Motor Vehicles. These messages may say you owe money for tolls or traffic violations and include threats like license suspension or legal action.”

Scammers PRETEND to be from an organization you know and trust.

"Myself along with thousands of Oklahomans, this morning received a text message from a number we didn't know saying the Oklahoma DMV was enforcing fees for traffic violations or something along those lines. That is a scam, and you should not reply or interact with those texts,” said Corey Robertson, Public Information Officer for Service Oklahoma.

In this case, scammers pretended to be from the Oklahoma Department of Motor Vehicles, which doesn’t exist.

Scammers say there is a PRIZE or PROBLEM.

“In the case of this particular text, it’s a problem,” said Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Staff Sergeant Tara Hardin.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, scammers might say you are in trouble with the government or that you owe money.

“Others will lie and say you won money but have to pay a fee to get it.”

Scammers PRESSURE you to act immediately.

In this case, scammers sent out a message on Friday and said penalties would be enforced the following Monday.

OCSO elaborated: “Scammers want you to act before you have time to think.”

Scammers tell you to PAY in a specific way.

"There are some hallmarks on the payment methods that they will have you engage in and some of those hallmarks are paying by gift cards, paying by a payment app, cash in the mail, wire transfer, and even cryptocurrency,” Ssgt. Hardin explained.

If you have fallen victim to one of these scams, the department began, the first thing you should do is talk with your financial institution to freeze or cancel your credit card and accounts.

Next, you should report the incident to law enforcement.