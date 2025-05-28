Temporary bus service provided this week due to new arena construction

Tuesday, May 27th 2025, 9:14 pm
Oklahoma City is running a temporary bus service in place of the streetcars from May 27 to May 29.
The city now says the bus won't stop at the Federal Courthouse or Broadway Avenue stops.
Those are closed through Thursday.
Crews are working on disconnecting power from the old Cox Convention Center to make way for construction on the new Paycom Center.
Meanwhile, the Women's College World Series kicks off in Northeast OKC on May 29.
Embark is offering non-stop rides to and from Devon Park.
Riders can be picked up from the OKC Convention Center and Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
Tickets are four dollars for adults.
