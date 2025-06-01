State lawmakers reflect on 2025 session, look ahead to unfinished business and 2026 elections

Sunday, June 1st 2025, 11:48 am
As the 2025 legislative session came to a close, state lawmakers and political observers are offering their takeaways on what was accomplished and what still lies ahead. On this week’s Your Vote Counts, News 9 political analyst Scott Mitchell sat down with Senator Paul Rosino and former Rep. Jason Dunnington to evaluate the first session of the 60th Oklahoma Legislature.
Both Rosino and Dunnington praised the session’s tone, highlighting how new leadership in both chambers helped foster cooperation.
“You had new leadership in the House, new leadership in the Senate. You had new leadership for floor leaders, for appropriations chairs,” Dunnington said. “There were so many new moving pieces that this really could have gone any way.”
Rosino pointed to improved relationships between House and Senate members.
“It's been fun,” Sen. Rosino said. “I think President Pro Tem Paxton worked very well with Speaker Hilbert. That was very refreshing for many of us to see that.”
Lawmakers fulfilled their constitutional duty of passing a state budget, and while not everyone was thrilled with every line item, both guests agreed it reflected responsible priorities.
“We've got a tax cut. We still have money in savings, a little over $3.5 billion," Sen. Rosino said. "We put money into infrastructure. We put money into public education. There are so many good things that happened.”
Dunnington noted that state spending has nearly doubled since 2020. “ That's a lot more spending than we've put into not only agencies in Oklahoma,” Dunnington said. “If we've doubled the budget since 2020, where are the results? ”
While major legislation was passed, both panelists pointed to key issues that remain unresolved.
“The thing that we have not seen is closing on some of these deals,” Dunnington said. “If we want to keep cutting taxes in Oklahoma, we're going to have to have new revenue.”
Rosino emphasized mental health as a critical area that will carry over into the next session, as well as interim studies already beginning to shape 2026 priorities.
On energy regulation, Dunnington said that lawmakers should back off.
“For me, that needs to go away," Dunnington said. "The more we regulate this stuff, the less we're going to be open for business.”
The conversation turned to the upcoming 2026 elections, where every statewide office except Superintendent of Public Instruction will be an open race.
Rosino said the upcoming races are an opportunity for candidates to present a positive vision. “I think they're exhilarating, as long as the message is honest, fair, and with precise information.”
