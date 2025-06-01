Oklahoma Transportation Commission to meet Monday and review major projects

The Oklahoma Transportation Commission will meet June 2 to welcome a new member, review storm damage repairs, and vote on the 2026 budget plan.

By: Graham Dowers

The Oklahoma Transportation Commission will hold its monthly meeting at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 2, at the R.A. Ward Transportation Building in Oklahoma City. The public and media are invited to attend in person or watch the meeting via livestream.

Among the agenda items, Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) Executive Director Tim Gatz and commissioners will formally welcome Paul Scott, the newly appointed District 7 Commissioner.

Commissioners are also expected to consider a proposal for repairs to the US-70 Roosevelt Bridge causeway at Lake Texoma, which was impacted by recent storms. An update on storm-related conditions in the area will be provided.

Additionally, the meeting will include the presentation of ODOT’s 2024 Safety Awards, which recognize districts and crews across the state for outstanding worker safety performance over the past year.

Another significant item on the agenda is a vote on whether to approve ODOT’s Fiscal Year 2026 Budget Work Program, which outlines planned expenditures for road and bridge projects across Oklahoma.

The commission is a nine-member panel appointed by the governor and legislative leaders to oversee transportation development in the state. It meets monthly to award contracts and guide infrastructure policy.