Game 5 shirt unveiled, Thunder hold 3-1 series lead

T-shirt designs for Game 5 of the Western Conference finals are now out!

Tuesday, May 27th 2025, 3:01 pm

By: Destini Pittman


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals is underway, which means a new Thunder home game shirt design for fans attending.

Wednesday's crowd will receive either a blue or white shirt that reads “House of the Thunder.”

This game follows Monday night’s close win over the Timberwolves in Minnesota, which gave OKC a 3-1 series lead. If the Thunder win Wednesday’s game, they will advance to the NBA Finals.

Wednesday's game is at the Paycom Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

During the first hour, doors are open, concessions are half-off.

🏆 2025 NBA Playoffs | Western Conference Finals

📅 Game 5 | Wednesday, May 28 | Thunder vs. Timberwolves

📍Paycom Center | Oklahoma City | 7:30 p.m.
Destini Pittman
Destini Pittman

Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9. She joined the team in June 2024 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.

