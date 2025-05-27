Game 5 shirt unveiled, Thunder hold 3-1 series lead

Tuesday, May 27th 2025, 3:01 pm
Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals is underway, which means a new Thunder home game shirt design for fans attending.
Wednesday's crowd will receive either a blue or white shirt that reads “House of the Thunder.”
This game follows Monday night’s close win over the Timberwolves in Minnesota, which gave OKC a 3-1 series lead. If the Thunder win Wednesday’s game, they will advance to the NBA Finals.
Wednesday's game is at the Paycom Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
During the first hour, doors are open, concessions are half-off.
🏆 2025 NBA Playoffs | Western Conference Finals
📅 Game 5 | Wednesday, May 28 | Thunder vs. Timberwolves
📍Paycom Center | Oklahoma City | 7:30 p.m.
