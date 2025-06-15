Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on NBA Finals: Thunder must improve after gritty Game 4 win

Sunday, June 15th 2025, 1:33 pm
As the Oklahoma City Thunder prepare for Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers, star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander spoke to the media about the team’s mindset, the physical grind of a deep playoff run, and the critical roles his teammates have played. Here are five key takeaways from the interview:
Despite putting up just three made three-pointers and making only 11 assists in Game 4, Gilgeous-Alexander said the team’s ability to grind out a victory speaks to its toughness. Still, he acknowledged that playing that way long-term isn’t a winning formula:
Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren have been heavily relied upon throughout the playoffs, despite being early in their NBA careers. Gilgeous-Alexander praised their adaptability and ability to absorb lessons from each series, saying that their steady improvement and willingness to learn have made them ready for stardom.
Gilgeous-Alexander highlighted Alex Caruso’s expanded role in the last two games, crediting his communication, defensive instincts, and feel for the game. He called Caruso an “insane competitor” who elevates every lineup he’s part of, describing him as someone who consistently makes timely plays and reads.
Shai also took time to reflect on longtime staff member Coach Marvin Mack, who has welcomed players for over two decades. Gilgeous-Alexander said Coach Mack's positivity and consistency are a grounding presence amid the intensity of the NBA grind, calling him “a breath of fresh air” who keeps things light inside the organization.
Playing deep into June for the first time, Gilgeous-Alexander admitted the wear and tear is real but emphasized that the physical toll is worth it. “It’s been everything I dreamt it to be growing up,” he said, noting that the fun and meaning of playing in the Finals far outweigh the exhaustion.
Game 5 tips off Monday night at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The series is tied 2-2. Stay with News 9 for full coverage of the Thunder’s Finals run.
