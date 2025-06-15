Haliburton on Game 4 Loss: Learn, don’t flush

Tyrese Haliburton emphasized that in the playoffs, losses can’t be flushed—they must be studied and learned from to avoid letting one setback snowball into another.

By: Jeremie Poplin

Tyrese Haliburton spoke ahead of Game 5 of the NBA Finals about the team’s mindset, the physical grind of a deep playoff run, and the critical roles his teammates have played.

Haliburton reflected on the team’s journey, comparing their current Finals run to earlier playoff and In-Season Tournament experiences. He emphasized that every win, loss, and lesson along the way has helped prepare them for this moment. “It’s all part of the journey,” he said.

Game 4 Loss

After a tough Game 4 loss, Tyrese Haliburton made it clear that the playoffs are about growth, not forgetting. He explained that unlike the regular season, where a bad game can be flushed and forgotten, the postseason demands a different mindset. “You don’t get the right to flush games,” he said. “You have to learn from everything.”

Haliburton emphasized the importance of watching film, identifying areas for improvement, and not allowing one disappointment to “spiral into two.” With the series tied 2-2, his focus is on regrouping, responding, and getting mentally locked in for Game 5 in a hostile environment.

He praised the team’s resilience and stated he isn’t surprised by how they’ve handled the moment: “I know our group very well… we’ve had to find different ways to win for the last two, three months.”

On his teammates and personal success

He gave a strong endorsement of Aaron Nesmith’s contributions, calling him the kind of player every NBA team needs due to his relentless effort and consistency.

Defensively, Haliburton downplayed personal accolades and focused on team success. “I don’t really look at where I am individually… if we are having a good team defensive game, I’m as solid as can be.”

With the series tied 2-2, Haliburton summed it up best: “This is the best part about playoff series — the chance to respond. I look forward to doing that with this group.”

