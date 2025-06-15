Pacers coach Rick Carlisle defends officiating, addresses Siakam's role and injuries

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle discusses Siakam’s role, defensive focus, and Game 5 adjustments as Indiana looks to rebound in the NBA Finals.

By: Graham Dowers

-

As the NBA Finals head into Game 5 with the series tied 2-2, Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle addressed the media on Sunday, offering insights into the team’s mindset, injury updates, and how his squad plans to bounce back from a crushing fourth-quarter collapse in Game 4. Here are five key takeaways from Carlisle’s press conference:

1. Jarace Walker likely out for the rest of the series

Carlisle confirmed that rookie forward Jarace Walker, who has been sidelined with an injury, is off crutches and recovering but remains doubtful to return. “It’s very unlikely that he’ll be able to play in this series,” Carlisle said, though he added that Walker’s presence would be helpful.

2. Siakam needs more touches down the stretch

Pascal Siakam scored 20 points in the first three quarters of Game 4 but attempted just one shot in the fourth. Carlisle admitted that was a mistake. “That can’t happen,” he said, citing defensive rebounding failures and unnecessary fouls that slowed the game and limited offensive rhythm.

3. Carlisle slams officiating criticism as “unfair and stupid”

Carlisle forcefully defended referee Scott Foster amid public scrutiny, calling negative commentary about him “unjust and stupid.” He said Foster has done a great job in the playoffs and dismissed what he described as “ridiculous scrutiny.”

4. Defense has become Indiana’s identity

The Pacers’ defensive transformation dates back to late 2023, when Carlisle and his staff realized their offensive firepower wouldn’t be enough to win deep in the playoffs. He credited assistants Jenny Boucek and Jim Boylen for leading the change, saying their ability to build trust with young players was critical to the buy-in.

5. Siakam’s leadership has elevated the team

Carlisle said he has long admired Pascal Siakam’s journey, from his G League days to becoming a high-impact NBA player. “There was no doubt to me that he would fit into any team,” Carlisle said, adding that Siakam’s humility and work ethic have been instrumental in mentoring younger players during the Pacers’ postseason run.

Game 5 tips off Monday night at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Stay with News 9 for full coverage of the NBA Finals.

