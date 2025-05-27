How an OKC family teaches state leaders the value of multigenerational housing

Family in OKC navigates aging, addiction, and rebuilding relationships. Their story sheds light on the challenges and opportunities for elderly care in the state.

By: Jordan Fremstad

-

Researchers expect Oklahomans 65 and older to outnumber children a decade from now. State leaders are rethinking how they support their aging population.

Oklahoma Human Services connects with real families for guidance on resource gaps through the Aging Our Way plan. One Oklahoma City family has led the conversation through their story.

Bill Williams and his son Jeremiah Williams experienced a lot of pain in their lives.

“It’s a touchy subject, but most hard lessons in life are touchy subjects,” Jeremiah said.

Bill left his family after his divorce decades ago. As a teenager and young adult, Jeremiah sold drugs to numb his pain.

“I felt lost, I felt betrayed,” Jeremiah said. “I just knew that if I sold drugs, it would fill that emptiness. That void - that somebody wanted me.”

Bill struggled with alcohol addiction and had no home for a decade.

“It’s hard living on the streets,” Bill said. “I was making enough to survive but not live.”

When the legal system caught up with Jeremiah, he turned to alcohol. His mom and sister helped him recover.

“It’s by the grace of god I'm still here,” Jeremiah said. “They never gave up on me. They always had letters to send.”

Jeremiah said he’s been sober since 2022.

“I’m a certified arborist now,” Jeremiah said.

Jeremiah and his dad have lived together in recent years.

“I’m doing better,” Bill said.

Jeremiah said supports his dad because so many people supported him through his addiction.

“As long as they’re alive, there’s hope,” Jeremiah said.

Jeremiah and his fiancée, Leah, care for Bill in their home. They are also part of the Aging Our Way plan through Oklahoma Human Services. Program director Joncia Johnson said the state is learning how to expand resources to support care for aging Oklahomans.

“I think that community is definitely important,” Johnson said. “To bring forth the aging services programs that need to happen within the state.”

State aid helps Jeremiah care for Bill. The arrangement is economical for Bill, and he can achieve a better quality of life.

“[Jeremiah] does a good job,” Bill said. “He does a real good job.”

Jeremiah and Bill have repaired their relationship since they began living together again.

“We’ve been best friends ever since,” Jeremiah said.

With his son’s wedding on the horizon, and a grandson on the way, Bill had one thing to say.

“I’m grateful today,” Bill said. “Can’t ask for anything more, you know. Don’t ever take it for granted.”

Bill believes scars teach and shape people into who they want to be.

“There’s a lot of lessons in life you can learn,” Bill said. “Living the right way is the best way.”

Bills said lessons learned can buy time.

“Might not be much time, but it’s time,” he said. “Don’t look down the line for what you got right here.”

Jeremiah forgave his father, and they built a new family together.

“Keep going forward and don’t look back,” Jeremiah said. “Our time together is really important.”