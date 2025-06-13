OU Board of Regents approve tuition hike, athletics revenue-sharing program

Heads up OU students: An increase in the cost of tuition, a sports revenue-sharing program and a pay raise for President Joseph Harroz have all been approved by the University Board of Regents. Learn more here.

Friday, June 13th 2025, 5:28 am

By: Christian Hans


NORMAN, Okla. -

Students at the University of Oklahoma will see some changes in the upcoming academic year after the Board of Regents implemented major budget decisions on Thursday.

The most notable impact for students: A 3% increase in the cost of tuition.

Additionally, the Board of Regents selected the university's football, softball, baseball, women's gymnastics, and men's and women's basketball programs for a $20.5 million revenue-sharing plan.

The board also elected to give OU President Joseph Harroz a $75,000 pay raise.

Harroz will now make $575,000 a year starting July 1.

Additionally, Harroz will also receive $200,000 for "his exemplary performance to the university," the board said.
