OU Board of Regents approve tuition hike, athletics revenue-sharing program

By: Christian Hans

Students at the University of Oklahoma will see some changes in the upcoming academic year after the Board of Regents implemented major budget decisions on Thursday.

The most notable impact for students: A 3% increase in the cost of tuition.

Additionally, the Board of Regents selected the university's football, softball, baseball, women's gymnastics, and men's and women's basketball programs for a $20.5 million revenue-sharing plan.

The board also elected to give OU President Joseph Harroz a $75,000 pay raise.

Harroz will now make $575,000 a year starting July 1.

Additionally, Harroz will also receive $200,000 for "his exemplary performance to the university," the board said.