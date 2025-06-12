New threat to Oklahoma cattle: The Asian Longhorned Tick

The Asian longhorned tick is a small, about the size of a sesame seed and can infest livestock in large numbers.

By: Deanne Stein

Oklahoma cattle producers face a new and concerning threat: the Asian Longhorned Tick. This invasive species, native to East Asia, has recently been identified in Eastern Oklahoma.

Why It Matters

The Asian Longhorned Tick is small, about the size of a sesame seed, and can infest livestock in large numbers. A single female can reproduce without mating, laying more than 2,500 eggs during her lifetime. Severe infestations can lead to anemia and death due to excessive blood loss

Potential Health Risks

Beyond blood loss, the tick could harbor illnesses or diseases. In other regions, it has transmitted Theileria orientalis Ikeda genotype to cattle, causing symptoms like anaplasmosis, including fever, jaundice, and lethargy. While this specific pathogen hasn't been documented in Oklahoma, the risk remains a concern for producers

OSU's Research Efforts

Oklahoma State University's College of Veterinary Medicine is actively researching the spread and impact of the Asian Longhorned Tick. They are seeking participation from cattle operations, particularly in eastern Oklahoma, to monitor and manage this emerging threat. To participate in the study, click HERE.

What Producers Should Do