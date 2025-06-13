Daughter of Julie Mitchell reflects on life without her mother 15 years after unsolved murder

In an exclusive with News 9’s Robin Marsh, the daughter of Julie Mitchell speaks publicly for the first time about life without her mother nearly 15 years after her unsolved murder in northwest Oklahoma City.

By: Robin Marsh

Nearly 15 years after the murder of Julie Mitchell in northwest Oklahoma City, her daughter is speaking publicly for the first time, and reacting to a shocking new twist in the case.

“It’s always just sad because I don’t get to experience moments with her,” said London Mitchell, who was just a year old when her mother was killed in their family home. “There is no recollection, like of me and her hanging out together, because I was too young.”

On Nov. 2, 2010, Julie Mitchell, 34, was found dead inside her home. Oklahoma City police say her killer stole thousands of dollars from the family safe and left her lifeless body next to baby London, who was found alive.

Julie’s husband, Teddy Mitchell, a known high-stakes gambler who hosted illegal poker nights, was out of state at the time. The murder investigation later exposed his gambling operation, for which he served time in prison. But no one has ever been arrested in connection with Julie’s death.

“I would like some finality for everybody involved,” Teddy Mitchell told News 9’s Robin Marsh.

Then, in late May of this year, a major development emerged. For the first time, a longtime person of interest, Edmond insurance agent Mike Thomas, agreed to speak with investigators via Zoom.

Police say Thomas had ties to gambling and owed Teddy Mitchell money. During the virtual interview, without warning, he pulled out a gun and died by suicide in front of detectives.

“Him taking his own life without answering the questions that I needed answered to eliminate him as a person of interest—it speaks volumes,” said Oklahoma City Police Detective Bryn Carter. “That maybe he couldn’t answer those questions.”

To the Mitchell family, the suicide marked the end of their search for answers.

“I know Mike Thomas is the one who did it,” Teddy Mitchell said. “They told me before I went to prison they knew he did it, but couldn’t prove it... because they didn’t have DNA. It’s always been about the DNA.”

Scott Adams, the Mitchell family’s lawyer, agreed.

“It is not an open case—not for me, not for Teddy or his daughter,” Adams said. “Technically, OCPD may keep it open for whatever reason, but the guy that killed Julie Mitchell is dead. It’s Mike Thomas, and there is no doubt about it.”

For London, now 15 and heading into her sophomore year of high school, the trauma has lingered quietly.

“I try not to think about it, to be honest,” she said.

Over the years, she has found healing through her connection with animals, especially horses.

“Yeah, I love horses… riding horses,” London said. “It’s how I found my love for horses. And since then, it’s brought me a lot of peace with my anxiety and everything.”

She bears a striking resemblance to the mother she never had the chance to know.

“I feel kind of left out on that part of life because I’ve never got to do anything like that... like with my mom specifically,” she said. “And I don’t get that mother-daughter bond that, like, you can go to them for anything or tell them anything.”

One photo holds deep meaning for London—the last one taken of Julie before she died.

“It means a lot,” London said.

Now that the person of interest is gone, the family said they hope to find peace.

Despite the family’s belief that the case is closed, Oklahoma City Police say Julie Mitchell’s murder remains unsolved and they will continue to investigate any new leads.