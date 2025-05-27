Man sought as suspect in deadly stabbing at OKC homeless camp

Monday, May 26th 2025, 7:58 pm
Oklahoma City Police are searching for the suspect in a deadly stabbing at a homeless camp.
Police say River Curnett stabbed the victim near Southeast 17th and Shields around 5 p.m. Friday night.
Officers say Curnett was last seen near OKC Will Rogers International Airport, trying to leave the state.
If you see him call 911.
