3 things to know about this year's vetoes from Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt

State lawmakers are discussing veto overrides ahead of the final week of session.

Monday, May 26th 2025, 5:45 pm

By: Haley Hetrick


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has vetoed 45 bills in this legislative session so far, more than he’s done in any of the past seven legislative sessions.

Now, state lawmakers are discussing veto overrides ahead of the final week of session.

Reasons behind the vetoes: 

Each veto from the Governor is coupled with a message explaining the reason for the veto. This year, many of Gov. Stitt’s vetoes circled around government efficiency, while he said some of the bills coming across his desk did not move the state forward. 

“Most people think it's super weird that we have 500 new bills every single year - how can we come up with 500 new laws to put on the good citizens of Oklahoma every single year. It's ridiculous, right?” said Gov. Stitt. “These aren't my priorities, these aren't things that I think are going to move the needle.” 

Response to vetoes: 

Many lawmakers were both confused and concerned by Gov. Stitt’s veto of some of the “sunset laws,” which extend the life of a specific state agency or board.

This year, Gov. Stitt vetoed legislation to extend the cosmetology board, the funeral board and the organized retail crime task force.

“These are usually the easiest bills to pass through the legislature,” said Rep. Cyndi Munson, (D) House Minority Leader.

“I was a little surprised. I don't think it's a way to build efficiency, that's not a sound way to change government to me,” said Sen. Julia Kirt, (D) Senate Minority Leader.

Process to override a veto:

To successfully override a veto, each chamber must pass the motion with a ⅔ majority vote. If there is an emergency clause on the bill that was overridden, the motion would need a ¾ majority vote. 

Veto overrides must take place before the end of session on May 30th.
