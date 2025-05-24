Gov. Stitt vetoes cosmetology board extension, raising safety and licensing concerns

Governor Kevin Stitt's veto of a bill to extend Oklahoma's Cosmetology and Barbering Board raises concerns over public safety, licensing standards, and industry oversight.

By: Graham Dowers

Governor Kevin Stitt has vetoed a bill that would have extended the operations of the Oklahoma State Board of Cosmetology and Barbering, which sparked alarm among students, professionals, and educators in the beauty industry.

The board oversees licensing, education standards, and public health protocols for thousands of cosmetologists, barbers, and estheticians across the state. Many fear the veto could undermine years of training and endanger consumer safety.

“It kind of hits hard,” said Storm Kock, a cosmetology student who commutes 45 minutes each day for classes. “Taking away what would give me credibility after all the hard work that I've put into this kind of hits hard.”

Koch, who has faced personal challenges in the past, says the structured training and licensing path offers a meaningful second chance. “For them to tell me that this doesn't matter, and that just anybody can go off the streets and do the same thing... It's disheartening.”

The veto message from Governor Stitt questioned the board’s effectiveness and transparency, writing in part:

“What does this board really need to do and who should be in charge of it? Until the board becomes more transparent, responsive, and aligned with the needs of today’s workforce, its continued existence should not be taken for granted.”

Claire Parrish, a cosmetology instructor at Paul Mitchell, warned that without proper regulation, safety standards could slip.

“Waxing, if done incorrectly, can cause irreparable damage to the skin,” Parrish said. “Working on the human body comes with a lot of responsibility.”

Students like Koch are required to complete 1,500 hours of training, covering topics such as color theory, sanitation, and professional ethics, before they are even eligible to take their state licensing exam.